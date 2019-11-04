Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to Le Sueur County News, 62 E. Minnesota St., Le Center, MN 56057, 507-357-2233 or at news@lesueurcountynews.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Nov 6
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Nov 7
Le Sueur Saddle Club• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, 511 1/2 N 4th St, Le Sueur. First Thursday of the month, at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Nov. through April, and at the Le Sueur Saddle Club Arena May through Oct, for more information call 507-246-5347.
Knights of Columbus• 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Hall, 165 N Waterville Ave., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter• 7:30 p.m., Montgomery American Legion, 102 Elm Ave SW. Call Greg Busch 507-744-2026.
Le Sueur American• 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 203 S Second St., Le Sueur.
Friday, Nov 8
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Nov 9
Volleyball basics fun camp• 9-11 a.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Gr. 1 — 4. Given by Varsity Coach Renae Chappuis and players. Build skill level. Fun and non-competitive. All area students invited. $30. http://bit.ly/tcuvolleyballcamp.
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner• 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Nov 10
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Nov 11
Veterans Day Program• 8:15-9:15 a.m., at Le Sueur-Henderson High School, 901 Ferry St., Le Sueur. Guest speaker will be Dan Feehan, Army veteran who served two tours in Irag.
Le Sueur Community Blood Drive• 12:30-5:30 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur. Sponsored by MVHC Auxiliary.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Snowshoe Weaving Workshop• 6-9 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Weave your own snowshoes under the guidance of experienced instructor, Earl Gransee. Reservations required. Phone: 507-357-8580.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Nov 12
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Essential oil basics for beginners• 7-8:30 p.m., Le Center Primary Building. Learn how to use essential oils and when to use them. Important safety measures. Get to make a roller bottle and take home recipe ideas. Register a week before the class.$10 each session. http://bit.ly/tcuessential.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Jordan Chapter 108 — Order of the Eastern Star• 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.
Wednesday, Nov 13
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Le Sueur County DFL Monthly Meeting• 5:30 p.m., at Lakeside Supper Club, 32298 State Hwy 13, Montgomery. There will be social time, dinner and meeting.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.