A June 24 story on the Aug. 11 primary failed to note that two races for Rice County Board of Commissioners will be on the Aug. 11 primary ballot.
In District 1, Commissioner Jake Gillen will face off with three challengers: Joe Adamek, of Walcott Township, Bill McDonald, of Cannon City Township, and Jim Purfeerst, of Richland Township.
Gillen, a retired farmer from Walcott Township, has sat on the County Board since his election in 2004. His mostly rural district stretches across eastern Rice County, including Bridgewater, Cannon City, Northfield, Richland, Walcott and Wheeling townships as well as the cities of Dennison, Dundas and Nerstrand and two Northfield precincts.
In District 5, Commissioner Jeff Docken will face two challengers: Kim Halvorson of Warsaw Township and Kurt Wolf of Morristown.
A Forest Township farmer, Docken has sat on the board since his election in 2008. His district is also heavily rural, including Erin, Forest, Morristown, Shieldsville, Warsaw, Webster, and Wheatland townships along with the cities of Lonsdale and Morristown.