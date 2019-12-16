Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Dec 19
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Wood Engravers' Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Men's Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Friday, Dec 20
Wood Engravers' Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Pfeffler• 1:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Dec 21
Wood Engravers' Network Triennial• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Sensory Santa Visit • 2 - 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau, St. Peter. Children with special needs can enjoy a visit with a disability trained Santa in a sensitive and calm environment, with games there designed specifically for them.
Sunday, Dec 22
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Wood Engravers' Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Monday, Dec 23
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors' Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Dec 24
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Dec 25
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Wood Engravers' Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Thursday, Dec 26
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Wood Engravers' Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Men's Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.