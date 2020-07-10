Taking the field in front of an eager and sizable crowd on a steamy night, the Owatonna Aces amateur baseball team jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in a 8-2 victory over the Pine Island Pioneers on Wednesday night at Dartts Park.
It was the second game of the season for Owatonna and the first of nine outings in a 16-day sprint toward the conclusion of the regular season. It was also the Aces’ first contest on their home field in almost a full calendar year.
Though far from as crisp as he would be during a “typical” early-July outing, Owatonna starter Brandon Wolf stitched-together seven rock-solid innings to earn the victory. He struck out seven, scattered six hits and didn’t allow an earned run. By the time the Pioneers got on the board in the sixth, Owatonna’s offense had already mounted a comfortable lead at 7-0.
Travis Hilstad — who started at third base and finished 2-for-2 before taking a seat in the fifth inning — handed the Aces a 2-0 lead with an RBI single before Beyer’s groundout plated the game-deciding run. Tucker Alstead immediately followed with a two-run single to blow the game open at 5-0. Quinn Christenson’s run-scoring ground-out capped the second-inning rally that would prove to be more than enough offense to carry the Aces for the final seven innings.
Having filtered-in a number of players from a roster that features a generous blend of current high school students, recent OHS graduates and long-time veterans, Owatonna manager Brian Simon grabbed a bat for himself and made his only swing of the game count, turning on a pitch and blasting a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning.
Simon’s longball was the Aces’ only extra basehit of the game as Hilstad, Alstead, Dexter Leer and Matt Seykora each provided at least one single.
Seykora, an incoming high school senior, finished 2-for-2 after taking over for Leer at shortstop.
Kodey Kiel — who started eight games in the field and made three appearances on the mound for Division III Saint Mary’s University this past spring before the NCAA cancelled the remainder of the season in early-March — needed little more than his sizzling fastball to buzz through Pine Island’s lineup over the final two frames. After walking the first batter he faced, the incoming college senior fanned six of the next seven batters he faced to polish off the victory.