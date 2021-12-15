...TODAY'S VOLATILE DAY OF WEATHER HAS NOT BEEN SEEN BEFORE IN
MID DECEMBER...
An unprecedented outbreak of severe thunderstorms for this time of
year is likely early this evening. The line of thunderstorms will
race northeast across southern and eastern Minnesota into
Wisconsin between 5 PM and 9 PM. Widespread wind damage from gusts
possibly exceeding 80 mph will accompany the storms. Tornadoes
are also possible. The highest risk of severe thunderstorms is
southeast of a line from Redwood Falls to Rush City.
Storms will be moving between 60 and 70 mph! Conditions will
deteriorate very quickly. Unless preparations are made ahead of
time, it may be hard to take adequate shelter when one notices
storms beginning to approach. These are expected to be high end
damaging wind producers, so pay close attention to warnings
issued later today.
Very strong winds will develop behind a cold front tonight. Wind
gusts of 60 to 65 mph are expected area wide. A High Wind Warning
is in effect.
Plummeting temperatures overnight could result in a flash freeze.
Some accumulating snow is also possible across western Minnesota.
Weather Alert
...POTENTIALLY HISTORIC HIGH WIND EVENT TONIGHT...
.A very powerful low pressure system will track through later today
and this evening. Damaging winds with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are
likely across all of the Upper Mississippi River Valley tonight.
In addition, a line of severe thunderstorms will develop along a
very fast moving cold front early this evening. This line of
thunderstorms could contain gusts in excess of 80 mph and some
embedded tornadoes across southern and eastern Minnesota into
western Wisconsin.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Sibley, Scott, Dakota, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le
Sueur, Rice and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with
a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may
exceed 80 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Harris and Heidi Haugen celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary on December 19th, 2021
"Over the years you took care of your marriage. As good as you took care of your boys. You guided your relationship to stay in love and be happy together. Enjoy celebrating your 40th anniversary. We are so proud of you!"
Submitted by -Anders, Karl , Mikkel and our families