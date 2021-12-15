Anniversary

Harris and Heidi Haugen celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary on December 19th, 2021

"Over the years you took care of your marriage. As good as you took care of your boys. You guided your relationship to stay in love and be happy together. Enjoy celebrating your 40th anniversary. We are so proud of you!"

Submitted by -Anders, Karl , Mikkel and our families

