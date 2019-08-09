Gerald Settles, interim assistant superintendent of Boy’s Totem Town reflects on the use of solitary confinement at Boy’s Totem Town — a practice that was largely discontinued over the years — outside a Special Housing Unit for youth in danger of hurting themselves, others or property, during a tour of the facilities in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, August 1. After decades as Ramsey County’s male juvenile corrections facility, Boy’s Totem Town is closing down. (AP)