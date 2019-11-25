The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Nov. 29
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. The Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market creates a space for local residence to buy locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season while promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Find local food, fiber and products of the farm including apples, goat milk soap, canned goods, breads, fruit butters, house plants, succulents, wool fiber, microgreens, lamb meat, chicken eggs, chicken, duck eggs, pork products, barbecue sauce, pizza sauce, relishes, candies, pesto, sauerkraut, pickles, jams, jellies raw and infused honey, maple syrup, wax product, salsa, cookies, alpaca fiber yarn, hats, mittens, pasture-raised beef, beef sticks, gluten free and dairy free baked goods. The Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market accepts Allina Health Bucks. On November 30th, Medford Creek Apiaries will present an educational bee and honey exhibit. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. https://www.facebook.com/faribaultwinterfarmersmarket/?eid=ARAy0oYn5Egv5jAy4pvM5sJNrf4OMHAEUn-AOloQ_zoPN6IgH-DJ4Xbi3dgKjR8An26iTtLulHlvlHhH.
Sunday, Dec. 01
Polka Worship Service with Ray Sands• 10:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls. Ray is founder of The Polka Dots Band, which has been playing for over 60 plus years. The service will be followed by a ham dinner. Everyone is invited. Freewill offering taken
Financial Peace University• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Dec. 02
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Peace Circle Christmas Party @ Karen Barnes• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls. Urland Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, Dec. 03
Men’s Bible Study• 6:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Dec. 04
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers kids club• 3-4:30 p.m., Wanamingo Elementary School, 225 3rd Ave., Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Confirmation Mentor Night• 6:15 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.