In a dominating performance, St. Peter girls swimming and diving team won the first eight events on the way to a 101-69 victory over Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson Sept. 29 in Montgomery.
The score would have been more lopsided if the Saints had not swam the last four events exhibition and earned no more points. That is done when a team has an insurmountable lead.
Triple winner Hannah Denzer and double winner Morgan Kelly led St. Peter.
Denzer won the 50-yard freestyle relay in 26.84 and the 100 freestyle in 57.88. Kelly took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:55.82. Both also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team with Olivia Denzer and Maya Pettis in 2:05.70.
Other first places for the Saints went to Morgan Petersen in the 200 freestyle (2:20.96), Jaiden Landsom in the 200 individual medley (2:31.84) and Laura Klatt in diving (173.15).
That completes a season sweep for the Saints over the Titans. St. Peter improved to 2-3.
St. Peter 101, TCU/LS-H 69
200 medley relay — 1. Olivia Denzer, Maya Pettis, Hannah Denzer, Morgan Kelly 2:05.70; 2. Salena Smit, Madison Kelly, Jaiden Landsom, Kathryn Larson 2:06.19
200 freestyle — 1. Morgan Petersen 2:20.91, 2. Anna Boomgaarden 2:21.71, 3. Paige Wachal 2:27.31
200 individual medley — 1. Jaiden Landsom 2:31.8, 2. Ellie Johnson 2:38.13, 3.Salina Smit 2:45.26
50 freestyle — 1. Hannah Denzer 26.84, 2. Lexi Johnson 27.50, 3. Kathryn Larson 28.63
1-meter diving — 1. Laura Klatt 173.15, 2. Brianna Baker 154.60, 3. Anna Klatt 153.15
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Denzer 57.88, 3.Lexi Johnson 1:02.13, 4. Olivia Denzer 1:02.53
500 freestyle — 1. Morgan Kelly 5:55.82, 2. Ellie Johnson 6:16.04, 3. Maya Pettis 6:37.59