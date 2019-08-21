With its top four finishers at the Section 1AA meet back this year, Northfield boys cross country appears primed to make a leap forward.
Jack Bartlett and Josh Bisel graduated, but other than those two, every runner in the top 15 for the Raiders last year is back this season.
“We still have a really young boys team, but now they have a couple years of training under their belts,” Northfield coach Nichole Porath said. “I think we will see some big breakthroughs.”
The three up front figure to be freshman Nathan Amundson, sophomore AJ Reisetter and junior Martin Brice.
“(Amundson) put in a lot of work this summer and is looking really strong,” Porath said. “He had one of the program’s top eighth-grade 5k times last year, so barring injury or other unforeseen circumstances he is set up for a break-through freshman season.”
Add in Reisetter posting the program’s second-fastest freshman time last year, while Brice was consistently the second- or third-fastest runner for Northfield all of last season.
“Then we have a solid chase pack of Will Tidona, Will Beaumaster, Chris Frago and many others right on the cusp of varsity,” Porath said. “They worked hard this summer. It will be fun to see where they are at.”
The team’s captains, Chris Frago and Owen Halls, also led practices all summer to help rack up the team’s miles and prime some of these potential breakthroughs.
“We logged more miles as a team than ever before,” Porath said. “I’m really proud of the work they put in to lead the team, as well as the miles they logged themselves over the summer. They are an inclusive, positive group, which will help tremendously with such a young team.”
Last year’s finish: Northfield finished 10th out of 12 teams at the Big 9 Conference meet and 14th out of 16 teams at the Section 1AA meet.
Major departures
Jack Bartlett
Josh Bisel
Important returners
Chris Frago, senior
Owen Halls, senior
Martin Brice, junior
Will Tidona, junior
Will Beaumaster, sophomore
AJ Reisetter, sophomore
Nathan Amundson, freshman