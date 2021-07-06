The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, July 8
All-Comers Track And Field• 6 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Track, Kenyon. For grades 1-12. Running events include the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 1600 meters, along with the long jump.
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Conservation Conversations Program• 7-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Register at 507-332-7151 or rbnc.org.$5/person, free for members..
Friday, July 9
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Sunday, July 11
Wanamingo Community Meal• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Tuesday, July 13
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, July 14
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.