NEW YORK (AP) — Dads with daughters inspired by Kobe Bryant’s special bond with his 13-year-old Gianna took to social media to celebrate their own in words and photos using the hashtag #GirlDads.
The outpouring on Twitter and Instagram came in part after ESPN anchor Elle Duncan offered a tearful, personal remembrance of a chance meeting with Bryant two years ago while she was pregnant with a girl, and how proud he was of his daughters. Her story spread quickly this week in the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend, his ball-playing teen and seven others in Calabasas, California.
“When I reflect on this tragedy, and that half an hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I suppose that the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most,” Duncan said on air. “Being a dad. Being a girl dad.”
Her retelling Monday was watched by millions by Wednesday, when the hashtags #GirlDads and #GirlDad trended on Twitter. Bryant had three daughters at the time of their backstage, hallway chat in New York. He and his wife, Vanessa, had a fourth daughter last year.
After Duncan’s story spread quickly, dads, daughters and girl moms celebrating their guys offered up their appreciation of their own, along with their love for Bryant as tributes to the sports great continued after Sunday’s crash. Alex Rodriguez, the father of two girls, was among the sports figures and other celebrities who posted: “I’m so proud and lucky to be a #GirlDad.”
Bryant was a doting dad with his wife, Vanessa. Bryant was fond of talking about his girls and being a girl dad. They were on their way to one of Gianna’s basketball games at the time of the crash. Duncan recalled asking Bryant two years ago if he wanted more children.
Minnesota Viking Kyle Rudolph was also among the posters to share. He put out a photo of his two young girls, writing that he’s “raising 2 #Mambacita’s #GirlDad,” referring to the trademark Bryant filed for Gianna as a play on his own nickname, “The Black Mamba.”