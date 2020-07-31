FILE — In this Sunday, July 26, 2020, file photo, a foul ball that was hit into the stands sits on the ground of an empty stadium during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15. The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, July 23, 2020, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)