On a fabulous Tuesday morning, the Faribault Golden Eagles Wings and Talons faced off against the two Owatonna Silver Streak senior softball teams on Owatonna’s home turf.
The Wings were triumphant over their opponent by a wide margin, 20-11, but the Talons were edged by the other Silver Streak team 19-7. The exciting news is that the Wings preserved their season unbeaten streak with eight wins and no losses. The Wings are well on their way to the 2019 League championship with only two games and a tournament left. The keys to the city are within reach!
Infield dominance ruled the day for the Wings as the right side of the diamond staffed by Mary Richie and Elsie Slinger was an insurmountable wall for the opponents. George Budd filled in as coach-for-a-day and masterminded a slugging lineup and defensive fortress that stifled the Silver Streaks for nine full innings. George’s inside-the-park homer quieted the Owatonna fans and Steve Bauer’s on-the-money pitching made the highlight reel of the after-game celebration.
On the other slowpitch diamond, the Owatonna Silver Streaks did not look very silver-ish as their line-up of beefy, baby-faced seniors (ages 55 and up) bashed the cover off the softball in practically every inning. The Golden Eagle Talons had beaten this squad earlier in the season, but the Owatonna scouts and recruiters recently made some new acquisitions of sensational senior superstars.
Anyway, crying towel aside, the Talons clawed out seven runs in nine innings but could not overcome an early lead built be the Streaks. Excellent defensive plays by Talons, Pete Bachrach, Phil LaRoche, Greg Starkson, and Rick Schafer, cut short several Silver Streak rallies and provided an energy boost for the Talon offense.
Next week, the Talons have off but the Golden Eagle Wings take on Cannon Falls in the last away game of the season. The Wings and the Talons will be at home Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at Alexander Park for their last games of the season. Game time is 10 a.m. and, as always, fresh peanuts and a dazzling array of senior softball skills await the fans. As team jester, Steve Clapp, always says, “There’s only one thing I enjoy more than senior softball, and if I could remember what that was, I’d tell you.”