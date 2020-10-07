Starting its postseason against one of the favorites to win the Section 1AA tournament, the Faribault girls tennis team fell 6-1 against second-seeded Rochester Century Tuesday afternoon in Rochester.
The one point for the Falcons came at No. 3 singles, where the player for the Panthers suffered an ankle injury and was forced to retire, providing Hailey Reuvers the victory.
The closest match of the day came at No. 4 singles, where Faribault's Lindsay Rauenhorst dropped a narrow 5-7, 6-3, 10-3 decision.
"Lindsay Rauenhorst played a great match today," Faribault girls tennis coach Jeff Anderson said. "She did well to move her opponent on the court and played a very competitive first set winning it 7-5.
"Lindsay was serving well and was the aggressor but her opponent did well to stay in the points and held on to win the second set 6-3," Anderson continued. "Building on this momentum the Century player grabbed a large 5-1 lead in the 10 point super tiebreaker to determine this match. Lindsay continued to serve well but was unable to overcome such a deficit and lost the tiebreaker."
Elsewhere, Kylie Petricka lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Stacie Petricka faltered 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. On the doubles courts, Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 position, Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein fell 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Ashley Rost and Nell Gibbs were defeated 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Unlike past years, however, the postseason is not over for the Falcons. With a consolation bracket this year, Faribault will now play Thursday afternoon at Winona, which lost 5-2 against Austin in its first-round section matchup.
Boys soccer
The Faribault boys soccer team closed its regular season on an impressive note with a 5-2 victory against Mankato East in Mankato. Additional information and goal scorers were unavailable as of publication.
Moving forward, the Falcons will await seeding in the Section 2A tournament, which will begin Thursday, Oct. 15.
Girls soccer
Against one of the top teams in the Big 9 Conference, the Faribault girls soccer team closed its regular season Tuesday at home with a 12-0 defeat against Mankato East.
The Falcons now await their section seeding information for next week's Section 2A tournament.