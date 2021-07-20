Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, July 22
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave. NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
River Bend Nature Center Annual Meeting• 6:15-7:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. River Bend will release its 2020 Annual Report, members will elect candidates to the Board of Directors, and learn about the state of River Bend Nature Center. Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org to attend. See candidates at rbnc.org.
Faribault Concert in the Park: Eclipse• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Eclipse is a versatile and unique duo consisting of Martha Brown on keyboards and vocals and Kathy Wickwire on drums and vocals.
Friday, July 23
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The River Church, 528 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, July 30 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Lalo’s Lunchbox Virtual Performance• 10:30 a.m., At Facebook.com/BuckhamMemorialLibrary. Log on early for a pre-show feature before the main event. Family friendly show, teach about healthy foods and how to be kind to others.
Saturday, July 24
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
SCHS Gus’ Station car show and fundraiser• 8 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. West parking lot. 507-451-1420.10.
Sunday, July 25
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, July 26
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, July 30 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Baked cod, Au Gratin potatoes, peas, fruit and cookie.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2500 Seventh Ave. NE, Owatonna. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday, July 28
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, July 30 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
FHS Class of 63• 12 p.m., Winjum’s Shady Acres Restaurant, 17759 177th St. W., Faribault. Contact others to encourage them to come.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.