With working with over 200 students in the past two years, there are so many success stories to highlight. I hope you enjoy hearing from one of our students who is working with one of our local business partners.
Name: Dakota Wetzel, 2019 OHS graduate
Where are you interning/job shadowing?
Wenger Corporation as a manufacturing engineering intern.
What interested you in working with the SteeleCoWorks program?
I am planning to attend college and obtain an engineering degree. This opportunity gave me exposure into an engineering work environment, great experience around the career field, and professional skills that I can apply while going to school.
What have you enjoyed the most about your experience?
Working with the people here, they are the nicest people I’ve met at a place of work. Wenger has taught me life skills about being independent and how to solve those problems by myself. Engineering at Wenger has given me chance to enjoy the field with hands on experience, solving problems throughout the facility like analyzing machine set up and knowing how to reduce and solve the time on each part that come through. Another thing is seeing raw material going from nothing then into a product and knowing every machine on the work floor has a specific job to make that product.