Thursday, Nov 21
Northfield Rotary Club — noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage — 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting — 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon — 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Public Open Skate — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. $5 general public. $2 spouses, dependents of St. Olaf faculty, staff — present ID. Skates provided for rental. Must sign a waiver. wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/
Thursday’s Table — 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia — 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Cloud 9 — 7:30 p.m., St. Olaf Kelsey Theater, 1535 Campus Drive, Northfield. Comically satirizes and spoofs will be performed. Contains mature content. Reserve tickets, 507-786-3332. Tickets are $10.
The Percussion Ensemble/St. Olaf College — 8:15 p.m., Urness Recital Hall, 1520, Minnesota Highway 3 Service Road, Northfield.
Friday, Nov 22
Open Stitching — 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting — 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group — 8 p.m., first Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Jazz I Concert — 7:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Lion’s Pause Main Stage. Fall concert, swing, be-bop, fusion, funk, salsa, etc. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/jazz-i-concert-3/ .
Cloud 9 — 7:30 p.m., St. Olaf Kelsey Theater, 1535 Campus Drive, Northfield. The show contains comic satirizes and spoofs and mature content. Reserve tickets, 507-786-3332. Tickets are $10.
Saturday, Nov 23
Wednesday Wear — 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield — 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Paper Making Holiday Cards — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Show your loved ones (and the earth) how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. Come when you can and leave when you must. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. Tickets are $7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Little Prairie Al-Anon — 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching — 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Cloud 9 — 7:30 p.m., St. Olaf Kelsey Theater, 1535 Campus Dr., Northfield. The show features comically satirizes and spoofs and contains mature content. Reserve tickets by calling 507-786-3332. Tickets are $10.
Chamber Singers and Bach Chamber Orchestra/St. Olaf Music Dept. — 7:30 p.m., Boe Memorial Chapel, 1500 St Olaf Ave., Northfield.
Sunday, Nov 24
Senior Recital/Joshua Head, viola — 2 p.m., Urness Recital Hall, 1520 Minnesota Highway 3 Service Road, Northfield.
Jazz II and Jazz III Fall Concert — 3:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Lion’s Pause Main Stage. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/jazz-ii-and-iii-concert/.
The Norseman Band — 7:30 p.m., Boe Memorial Chapel, 1500 St Olaf Ave., Northfield.
Monday, Nov 25
Tradition Five Al-Anon — 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
St. Olaf College Brass Chamber Night — 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Brass students present a brass chamber recital. Works range from classical to contemporary. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568.
Science Fiction Book Group — 7 p.m., The Science Fiction Book Group meets the last Monday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
Closed Big Book Study — 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Senior Recital/Matthew Majerle, saxophone — 7 p.m., Urness Recital Hall, 1520 Minnesota Highway 3 Service Road, Northfield.
Student Chamber Recital/Brass Night — 8:15 p.m., Urness Recital Hall, 1520, Minnesota Highway 3 Service Road, Northfield.
Tuesday, Nov 26
Northfield Sertoma Club — 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time — 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be on-hand. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Open mic — 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Nov 27
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield — noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear — 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free; donations are accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N, Northfield. This group is for those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 2-3:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave., Conference Center. Kathy Lathrop, 507-646-1195 or lathropk@northfieldhospital.org and Maria Bohl, 507-646-8840 or bohlm@northfieldhospital.org.