The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team saw better production from its offense Thursday night, but the Cards’ defense had no answers for St. Clair, which pulled away in the second half for a 91-63 win.
The Cardinals trailed 44-32 at halftime, but the Cyclones (10-4) only got stronger in the second half and ended up scoring more points against BA than any other team so far this season.
The Cyclones’ Mason Ward, Connor Andree and Devin Embacher did the most damage, scoring 19 points, 17 points and 16 points, respectively.
Three BA players managed to reach triple digits in points as well, including JJ Malecha with 16, Justin Simones with 13 and Charlie King with 10. Bo Dienst also chipped in nine points for the Cards.
“I like where our shots are coming from,” BA coach Melissa Hager said. “We just need to finish more. We had some players from the bench step up tonight, especially Charlie and Justin. We just need to control our turnovers and we will be in a much better situation.”
The Cards finished with 18 turnovers in the game, hampering a night in which they shot and passed the ball pretty well. BA also had 25 rebounds and 17 assists in the game; King led the team with seven assists, while Malecha finished with four.
Malecha had a team-high nine rebounds and Simones had a nice night on defense with three blocks.
The Cardinals (0-13) are next in action with a home game against Hope Academy (5-8) on Tuesday.
Belle Plaine races past Cardinals
It was another tough night for the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team, which dropped to 3-10 after a 63-27 home loss at the hands of the Belle Plaine Tigers.
The two teams are trending in the opposite direction, with Belle Plaine (13-1) having now streaked to 13 consecutive wins following a narrow, season-opening 54-53 loss at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial way back on Nov. 23.
The Cardinals were the Tigers’ latest victims, with Belle Plaine storming to a 45-15 lead by halftime and then coasting through the second half to an easy win.
A trio of Tigers reached double digits in points, including Lauren Johnson with 16, Lizzy Schmidt with 15 and Sarah Lenz with 13.
Kate Trump provided the most offense for BA with eight points, followed by Mercedes Huerta and Lindsay Hanson with five apiece. Hanson also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the contest.
Rounding out the scoring were Grace Ashely with four points, Reagan Kangas with three and Malia Hunt with two.