On Saturday, June 6, 2020, 2nd Lt. Curt Johnson of the Stanton Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and Lt. Col. Harry Coleman, Minnesota Group 4 Commander, flew a mission from Lt. Johnson’s home airport in Dodge Center (KTOB) up to St. Paul’s Holman Field (KSTP) to deliver a donation of supplies to our Minnesota National Guard soldiers temporarily deployed to address the protests and violence taking place in the past 10 days or so. A friend of Lt. Johnson alerted him to the need and put him in touch with the Commander of the MN National Guard unit at St. Paul. The needs were simple but significant — personal items like shampoo, soap, towels, toothpaste, snack bars, and more — the things that are easy to take for granted in everyday living.
Over 400 soldiers were being housed at a facility designed mainly to house Blackhawk helicopters and the crews that fly and maintain them. Folding cots under the rotor blades of a Blackhawk.
Lt. Johnson used Facebook to appeal to his friends for donations and eventually started a fundraiser. The combined efforts generated over $650 in donations (and several trips to Target and Walmart to fulfill the need).
With the help of Maj. Tom Fitzhenry for logistics and the good fortune that CAP had resumed limited flight operations, Lt. Johnson coordinated with Lt. Col. Coleman to make a delivery directly to the National Guard soldiers at Holman Field.
A press release states, "The Civil Air Patrol made a difference in the lives of people serving our communities in Minnesota, and though they thanked US for showing up, we simply could not thank them enough for all they do. It was an honor to contribute to their efforts in a small way."
