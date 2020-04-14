In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts as Kansas plays TCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. The NCAA transfer portal was implemented two years ago, intended to help ease the burden on administrators, increase transparency and empower athletes who complained about being prevented at times from going elsewhere. “There’s a lot of juggling that has to take place because of the transfer portal,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, who lost elite guard Isaac McBride to Vanderbilt but enjoyed the benefit of getting sharp-shooter Isaiah Moss from Iowa this past season. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)