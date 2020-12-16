A special Happy birthday to my nephew, Troy Vangsness, whose birthday is Dec. 11. I hope you have a fun day, Troy, and were able to celebrate a little bit. Also happy birthday to my first sister-in-law, Carol Aase, who celebrates her birthday on Dec. 15.
Brianna and Dylan Novak also celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Dec.13. We can always remember their anniversary because it was 12/13/14!
Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Sheila “Nan” Murray who passed away recently. Sheila was Tonnie Derscheid’s sister, so we especially think of Tonnie and her family at this time. Sheila is also survived by her children and grandchildren, and brothers Butch, Kurt and Brian. Sheila’s funeral was held last week in Cannon Falls.
It’s been really difficult to write a column these past few weeks, as people are being good and staying pretty close to home.
I did take a detour on my way home from town last week to drive by the Underdahl place in Moland, as reported in the Leader last week. It is beautiful, and is worth your time to check it out. All the buildings and trees are decorated with lights and it’s really pretty.
The Annual Moland Sunday School Program was held on Sunday, and it was great! The kids did a super job, even though there were only 4 of them. Lots of hymns were sung, and the skit was really good.
Thanks to Stacy Thofson for putting this all together, and to the kids for doing a great job. It was really nice to see extended family members of the kids in attendance, and I had a good visit with Richard Aase before and after the program. Designated and loose offerings from today’s service will go to Heifer International to buy chickens for families in need. $20 provides a flock of 10 to 50 chicks for a family.
These families also provided training to care for the chicks. These chickens will provide nutrition for the families, as well as income through sales of extra eggs and offspring. This is a wonderful organization which we have donated to in the past. Thanks to all for their support. The Family League also supplied treat bags of peanuts and candy for all who attended the program today.
The Moland Family League also put together many shoe boxes and gift bags for needy people in the area. In total 32 gift bags went to the residents of Colony Court in Waseca; in addition, 17 to the Hospitality House and 13 to Rachel’s Light, both of which are located in Owatonna. Hopefully these gifts will bring some joy to these people. Donations from the Mitten and Hat Tree will also be distributed.
Congratulations to Bob and Linda Noble on being first-time great-grandparents! Their granddaughter, Peyton and her husband welcomed a new baby boy, Fisher, this weekend. Congratulations! I had Peyton in Sunday School many years ago, so this makes me feel really old!
On Dec. 20, Moland we will have a Christmas Carol Singing Service, and on Christmas Eve we will have 5 p.m. Worship with Holy Communion. After Christmas Eve, we will suspend Worship Services through February of 2021, due to the pandemic.
Oh my goodness…what are the Vikings going to do with Dan Bailey? I felt bad for him, but he is a professional football player and his job is to kick the football in between the uprights, and he just didn’t do that on Sunday. That game was an uff da!
Please remember to feed and water the birds!