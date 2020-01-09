It was a tough evening for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team as they lost to Fairmont by a score of 80-49. The Panthers were down 46-20 at halftime and were never able to recover in the second half.
“Fairmont came out swinging tonight--they were very aggressive defensively and through something at us that we haven't seen yet this year. I'm impressed with my girls it could have been very easy to give up at half time but they didn't,” coach Onika Peterson said.
Erin Jacobson filed her stat line with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists while freshman Sidney Schultz had 13 points, two rebounds and two assists in the loss. Sophomore Sophie Stork finished the game with 13 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot. Eight grader Hallie Schultz chipped in five points, two rebounds and one assist as well by junior Cassidy Martin poured in five points and an assist.
“The girls fought hard all night but the Cardinals were the better team tonight,” Peterson said,
The girls are currently 6-4 overall and will look to build upon that record on Friday evening as they travel to face Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at 7:15 p.m. Tip-off is se for 7:15 p.m.