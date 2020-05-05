In some ways, the first few months of college track and field for University of Mary freshmen Elizabeth and Grace Acheson played out perfectly.
Both not knowing entirely what to expect during the indoor track season, the pair of 2019 Northfield High School graduates — and the granddaughters of retired Owatonna High School Activities Director Jim Herzog — developed into reliable contributors for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champion Crusaders, and in Elizabeth’s case, an individual conference champion and entrant in the Division II national indoor championships.
Of course, those championships never got off the starting line. Elizabeth, and her three teammates in the distance medley relay team with the fastest seed time in the country, were told to head back to North Dakota the day before the meet was scheduled to begin.
“We got there Wednesday night and were able to go practice at the facilities in Birmingham on Thursday,” Elizabeth said. “It seemed kind of normal, but we kept getting updates that they were going to limit the amount of spectators allowed, and we started seeing things on the news about how the basketball tournaments were also having spectators limited and then that they were canceling them. Later on Thursday, we got the news that our tournament was also cancelled.
“I don’t want to say it was shocking,” she continued, “but it was really surreal to hear our meet was canceled when we had flown all the way down there. For me, it took a while to sink in. A lot of my teammates were pretty sad about it, as was I.”
The cancellation of the indoor championships was shortly followed by the axing of the spring outdoor season, halting any momentum the twin sisters had built up throughout the winter. For Grace, that meant a detour in her development as a newfound pentathlete.
Drawing on Grace’s diverse background in middle distance, hurdles and jumps during her high school career, University of Mary coach Dennis Newell hatched the idea to utilize that utility.
“He thought, ‘Why don’t we try it?,’” Grace remembers.
Four of the five events — the 800-meter run, long jump, high jump and 60-meter hurdles — were easy enough to step into. That fifth event, though — the shot put — was like learning an entirely new sport.
“I had never even touched a shot put,” Grace said. “That was a little freaky, but it worked out OK.”
At the indoor conference championships the last weekend of February, Grace finished 10th out of 19 entrants in the pentathlon. She won the pentathlon’s 800, while finishing 10th in the hurdles, 11th in the long jump, 15th in the high jump and 19th in the shot put.
Elizabeth also surprised herself throughout the winter. While she didn’t transition into any drastically new events, her success against increased competition in college wasn’t part of the initial plan.
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Elizabeth said. “I just got after it and tried to do my best.”
Splitting the difference in her most successful high school events — the 800 and 400 — Elizabeth claimed a Northern Sun title in the 600. Her time of 1 minute, 35.12 seconds in the finals narrowly edged Augustana’s Sydney Mudgett (1:35.93).
She also ran on the third-place 1,600 relay team at the conference meet, and was slated to run the 800 portion of the distance medley relay at the national championships.
While she still has three more chances at the indoor and outdoor national championships in future years, she was joined on the relay by a pair of seniors.
“I’m just a freshman, so I still have a lot more chances, which I’m optimistic about,” Elizabeth said. “But it’s really hard to see the seniors — this was their chance to do the best they’ve ever done. It’s hard to see they don’t get a chance to do that.”