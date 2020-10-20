WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

Northfield girls soccer at Owatonna, 7 p.m., Section 1AA semifinals

Rochester Mayo boys soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m., Section 1AA semifinals

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

Section 1AA girls soccer final, TBD

Section 1AA boys soccer final, TBD

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

Section 1AA girls swimming and diving championships, 6 p.m., Northfield Middle School

Rochester Century volleyball at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Northfield football at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Northfield volleyball at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

Northfield volleyball at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Rochester John Marshall football at Norhfield, 7 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

