FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Prep sports

Northfield girls hockey vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 7:30 p.m., MAC Arena

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

St. Olaf sports

St. Olaf men’s hockey at Lake Forest College, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield wrestling at Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.

Northfield girls hockey vs. Sartell, 12:15 p.m., MAC Arena

Randolph boys basketball at Hayfield, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

St. Olaf sports

St. Olaf men’s hockey at Lake Forest College, 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

Prep sports

Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Hills Ski Area, 3:30 p.m.

Randolph boys basketball at Lyle-Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.

Randolph girls basketball vs. Lyle-Pacelli, 7:15 p.m

Northfield girls basketball vs. Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys hocjey at St. Paul Academy, 7:30 p.m., Drake Arena

