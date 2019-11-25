FRIDAY, NOV. 29
Prep sports
Northfield girls hockey vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 7:30 p.m., MAC Arena
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
St. Olaf sports
St. Olaf men’s hockey at Lake Forest College, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield wrestling at Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.
Northfield girls hockey vs. Sartell, 12:15 p.m., MAC Arena
Randolph boys basketball at Hayfield, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
St. Olaf sports
St. Olaf men’s hockey at Lake Forest College, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
Prep sports
Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Hills Ski Area, 3:30 p.m.
Randolph boys basketball at Lyle-Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.
Randolph girls basketball vs. Lyle-Pacelli, 7:15 p.m
Northfield girls basketball vs. Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Northfield boys hocjey at St. Paul Academy, 7:30 p.m., Drake Arena