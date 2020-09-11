MANKATO -- The Owatonna girls soccer team ran into a bit of a buzz saw on Thursday night and suffered a 6-1 loss to early Big Nine Conference front-runner Mankato East on Thursday night.
"Unfortunately, it just wasn’t our day," said OHS head coach Nate Gendron. "We weren’t able to connect passes and we struggled with marking defensively. We knew East was good, but we were off yesterday."
The Huskies (1-2-0) remained within striking distance at halftime, but were outscored 4-1 in the second half with their only goal coming from Ezra Oien with 14 minutes, 16 seconds on the clock.
Mankato East becomes the first team in the league to reach four wins and stands at 4-0-0 entering the weekend.
Owatonna is back in action on Saturday at home against Austin.