The number of confirmed cases in Rice County has stagnated over the last week and a half. The county has four cases, as of the Friday, April 3 report (go www.lonsdalenewsreview.com for the latest numbers).
But statewide, the numbers continue to rise. The April 3 report indicated 789 cases had been confirmed statewide, including 22 deaths and 40 still in intensive care, while 410 patients had made full recoveries.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is atop the south central Minnesota list with 19 cases confirmed as of Friday’s report; the MDH has not confirmed community spread in the county. Elsewhere in the south central region, Steele County has six confirmed cases; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County five; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County 10; and Scott County 11.
A stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz is in effect statewide, as leaders hope to slow the spread of coronavirus and allow health care facilities more time to prepare for a potential peak. Walz said that peak was expected to hit in early May without preventative measure, but social distancing could help move it to late May or even June. That provides precious weeks for hospitals to get more spaces ready, more supplies on hand and more staff trained.
Local hospitals and clinics agreed with the measure and stressed the importance that residents take action in their daily lives to lessen impact.
Meanwhile, the local business economy is changing rapidly. Local non-essential businesses are mostly closed, including shops in the downtown. Many owners are trying to get creative to keep some kind of revenue flowing in during the pandemic. The Lonsdale Chamber and Lonsdale Ambassadors are both trying to get creative to keep the community involved together with Easter and the spring arriving.
Kids, meanwhile, are mostly at home, as school districts across the state move to distance learning. Schools hope that curriculum can still be delivered efficiently, as this new and unique time challenges us all.