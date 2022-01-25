WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Northfield boys and girls nordic ski at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Valleywood Golf Course

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

Northfield, Faribault wrestling at Albert Lea, 5:30 p.m.

Faribault boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Albert Lea boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Red Wing gymnastics at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

Mankato West girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Northfield dance at Mounds View Invite, TBD

Northfield wrestling at Lake City Invite, 10 a.m.

Rochester Mayo girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 31

Northfield gymnastics at Mankato East, Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

Winona boys basketball at Northfield, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

Northfield nordic ski at South Suburban Conference meet, 10 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Northfield alpine ski at Big 9 Conference championships, 1 p.m., Welch Village

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Northfield girls hockey at Dodge County, 7 p.m.

Rochester Mayo wrestling at Northfield, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Albert Lea boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Hutchinson girls hockey at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Mankato East boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Northfield wrestling at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Mankato East boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 11 a.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Owatonna boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Red Wing girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

