Wednesday, Feb. 19
Lunch and Learn: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $12, $10 members.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank — 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up — Co-Ed — Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Student Recital• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday’s Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Feb. 21
Homeschool Day: Homes and Habitats• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member.
Homeschool Day: Winter Weather• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member.
Adult Night Out: Moonlight Snowshoe• 6:30-8:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $10/person, $5/member.
Collaborative Faculty Recital• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Everything Chocolate and More• 6-8:30 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. Enjoy an evening sampling many varieties of chocolate and snacks. Silent auction and raffle. Advance tickets $20. At the door $25. Includes two drink tickets.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Guest Artist Recital• 8:15-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Monday, Feb. 24
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.