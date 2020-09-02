What is most commonly referred to as major college football (aka NCAA Division I Bowl Subdivision or FBS) is compromised of 130 teams and 10 conferences. Seventy-seven of those teams are scheduled to play throughout the fall, starting at various times in September. The other 53, including the entire Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed their seasons and are hoping to make them up later. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)