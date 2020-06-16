The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Jun 18
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles• 5-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring gloves, safety glasses, and a water bottle. Will work in light rain. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Friday, Jun 19
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 885 E Seventh St., Red Wing. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Saturday, Jun 20
Family Float- Learn to Canoe!• 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Children 45 pounds+. Learn to canoe or kayak on the water. Sessions limited to people of the same household. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12/person, $10/member.
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers' market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Monday, Jun 22
Red Cross Blood Drive• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Riverwood Community Church, 5343 Hwy. 19 Blvd., Cannon Falls. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, Jun 23
Adult Night Out: Archery• 5-7:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Learn how to shoot archery, then practice the sport. Molly C Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$15/person, $10/member.