Businessmen
Week 22 of 31
Team Standings
34 — Castrol Lube Exp
33.5 — Community Resour
32 — Jesse James Lane
29 — Northfield Eagle
28 — D & S Cement
27 — Reliance Bank
26.5 — Electrolux
25.5 — Carleton
24.5 — Aldrich Tech
24 — College City Des
24 — Guth Electric
22.5 — Nates Garage
20 — KYMN
17 — Bierman Funeral
9 — Edward Jones
7.5 — Marriott
7.5 — USBC Certification:
High Scratch Game
289 — Adam Tulkki
276 — Dave Schmitz
270 — Chris Saunders
High Scratch Series
823 — Adam Tulkki
737 — Nate Icaza
720 — Chris Saunders
Businesswomen
Week 20 of 29
Team Standings
28 — Jesse James Lane
27 — Firehouse #1
24 — Firehouse #2
19 — In The Dog House
18 — Luis Enrique Sal
18 — C & S Properties
18 — Underdahl Const.
16 — A&M Concrete
High Scratch Game
200 — Betty Schultz
182 — Amy Lunderby
169 — Joy Malecha
High Scratch Series
520 — Betty Schultz
472 — Amy Lunderby
441 — Katie Kirgis
City League
Week 23 of 31
Team Standings
65.5 — Lazy Gardening
65 — Roehrick Paintin
58 — Reliable Auto
55.5 — 1 Jesse James La
43.5 — Telamco/Irwin Law
41 — Carlton Insuranc
38 — Archer House Riv
37 — Koktavy&Daleiden
36.5 — Nate’s Garage
34 — In The Pink
34 — 2 Jesse James La
32 — VFW
High Scratch Game
257 — Jeff Pascua
235 — Chuck Haan
235 — Nate Icaza
High Scratch Series
734 — Jeff Pascua
654 — Chuck Haan
620 — John Kelly
Girl’s Night Out
Week 21 of 29
Team Standings
110 — Muska Electric
89.5 — Heritage Bank
87.5 — Northfield Retir
85.5 — Menasha Miss-Splits
76.5 — Landscape Gals
55 — Little Wonders D
High Scratch Game
203 — Mary Jo Voxland
192 — Jodi Schmelz
180 — Liz Truman
High Scratch Series
565 — Jodi Schmelz
550 — Mary Jo Voxland
475 — Dawnae Campbell
Java Jugglers
Week 21 of 31
Team Standings
48 — Triple Espresso
42.5 — No Java
38.5 — Latte Ladies
39 — Caffeine Crunche
High Scratch Game
182 — Marianne Moors
161 — Sandy Beumer
158 — Cyndy Nybo
High Scratch Series
485 — Marianne Moors
426 — Carolyn Seas
415 — Sandy Beumer
Sunday Mixed Couples
Week 11 of 17
Team Standings
16 — IBEW 110
16 — VFW post 4393
15 — The Four Hornuts
13 — Dolls-N-Balls
12 — Reed’s Central Auto
10 — Welch Plumbing
10 — Hammerheads
10 — Johnston Campgro
10 — Dont go chasing
9 — XXXX”s
9 — Firehouse Liq
9 — We Bowl
8 — Carlton Insurance
7 — Alma Construction
7 — Ungs Resort
7 — Postmen
High Scratch Game
226 — Jim Pleschourt
215 — Jerry Kirgis
212 — Shawn Matson
High Scratch Series
592 — Jerry Kirgis
582 — Brad Minske
572 — Shawn Matson