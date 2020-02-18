Businessmen

Week 22 of 31

Team Standings

34 — Castrol Lube Exp

33.5 — Community Resour

32 — Jesse James Lane

29 — Northfield Eagle

28 — D & S Cement

27 — Reliance Bank

26.5 — Electrolux

25.5 — Carleton

24.5 — Aldrich Tech

24 — College City Des

24 — Guth Electric

22.5 — Nates Garage

20 — KYMN

17 — Bierman Funeral

9 — Edward Jones

7.5 — Marriott

High Scratch Game

289 — Adam Tulkki

276 — Dave Schmitz

270 — Chris Saunders

High Scratch Series

823 — Adam Tulkki

737 — Nate Icaza

720 — Chris Saunders

Businesswomen

Week 20 of 29

Team Standings

28 — Jesse James Lane

27 — Firehouse #1

24 — Firehouse #2

19 — In The Dog House

18 — Luis Enrique Sal

18 — C & S Properties

18 — Underdahl Const.

16 — A&M Concrete

High Scratch Game

200 — Betty Schultz

182 — Amy Lunderby

169 — Joy Malecha

High Scratch Series

520 — Betty Schultz

472 — Amy Lunderby

441 — Katie Kirgis

City League

Week 23 of 31

Team Standings

65.5 — Lazy Gardening

65 — Roehrick Paintin

58 — Reliable Auto

55.5 — 1 Jesse James La

43.5 — Telamco/Irwin Law

41 — Carlton Insuranc

38 — Archer House Riv

37 — Koktavy&Daleiden

36.5 — Nate’s Garage

34 — In The Pink

34 — 2 Jesse James La

32 — VFW

High Scratch Game

257 — Jeff Pascua

235 — Chuck Haan

235 — Nate Icaza

High Scratch Series

734 — Jeff Pascua

654 — Chuck Haan

620 — John Kelly

Girl’s Night Out

Week 21 of 29

Team Standings

110 — Muska Electric

89.5 — Heritage Bank

87.5 — Northfield Retir

85.5 — Menasha Miss-Splits

76.5 — Landscape Gals

55 — Little Wonders D

High Scratch Game

203 — Mary Jo Voxland

192 — Jodi Schmelz

180 — Liz Truman

High Scratch Series

565 — Jodi Schmelz

550 — Mary Jo Voxland

475 — Dawnae Campbell

Java Jugglers

Week 21 of 31

Team Standings

48 — Triple Espresso

42.5 — No Java

38.5 — Latte Ladies

39 — Caffeine Crunche

High Scratch Game

182 — Marianne Moors

161 — Sandy Beumer

158 — Cyndy Nybo

High Scratch Series

485 — Marianne Moors

426 — Carolyn Seas

415 — Sandy Beumer

Sunday Mixed Couples

Week 11 of 17

Team Standings

16 — IBEW 110

16 — VFW post 4393

15 — The Four Hornuts

13 — Dolls-N-Balls

12 — Reed’s Central Auto

10 — Welch Plumbing

10 — Hammerheads

10 — Johnston Campgro

10 — Dont go chasing

9 — XXXX”s

9 — Firehouse Liq

9 — We Bowl

8 — Carlton Insurance

7 — Alma Construction

7 — Ungs Resort

7 — Postmen

High Scratch Game

226 — Jim Pleschourt

215 — Jerry Kirgis

212 — Shawn Matson

High Scratch Series

592 — Jerry Kirgis

582 — Brad Minske

572 — Shawn Matson

