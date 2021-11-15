INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Zimmer said earlier in the week that his Minnesota Vikings still had plenty of fight. On Sunday they proved it, and possibly put their season back on track.
The Vikings bounced back from two straight close losses and one of the most tumultuous weeks of Zimmer’s eight-season tenure with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
“I told the the team it takes a lot of courage to fight through adversity when everybody’s shooting arrows at you,” Zimmer said. “They came here to work and they fought like crazy all week, like they always have, and it finally paid off.”
The Vikings, whose five losses this season have been by a combined 18 points, came into the game with five players on the COVID-19 list, including starting safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury. They also were missing four other defensive starters because of injuries.
As if the health issues were not enough, a former girlfriend of Cook filed a civil suit last week, alleging the running back assaulted her during an altercation at his home last year. Cook’s attorney said his client was assaulted by the woman and had the right to defend himself.
None of that seemed to faze the Vikings (4-5), who had the ball for over 36 minutes and closed within a half-game of Carolina for the NFC’s final playoff spot.
Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Conklin and Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and a score. Justin Jefferson, who had only five catches in the past two games, tied a season high with nine receptions for 143 yards.
“I feel like any receiver would be a little frustrated for just wanting to be a big part of the offense, wanting to make big plays, be a big part,” Jefferson said. “This game, we stressed about giving me the ball, giving me the opportunity to go make plays, and definitely grateful for that and making those plays.”
Los Angeles (5-4) has dropped three of its past four. Justin Herbert was 20 of 34 for 195 yards with a touchdown and interception. Keenan Allen had eight catches for 98 yards.
“We went through stretches offensively where there were too many three-and-outs in the first half. We have to execute more consistently. It is the same with defense and kicking game,” coach Brandon Staley said.
The Vikings went up 13-3 in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Conklin. Minnesota had a short field to work with following a diving interception by Eric Kendricks at the Chargers 31.