Wednesday, Aug. 12
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles• 5-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring gloves, safety glasses, and a water bottle. Will work in light rain. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12:30-6:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Friday, Aug. 14
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Cannon Valley Cinema, 404 Schilling Dr. N., Dundas. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.