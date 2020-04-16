In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is shown before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cleveland. Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta dismissed a report the team is trying to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whose future _ whether in New York or Cleveland or anywhere _ always seems in question. DePodesta said on a conference call Thursday, April 16, 2020, from his home in California that the team is not working on a deal involving Beckham, who was injured during his first season with the Browns after arriving in a blockbuster trade last March. On Wednesday, a report said the Browns were in talks with the Minnesota Vikings about the 27-year-old Beckham. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)