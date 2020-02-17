BOYS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 18-0

Rochester Mayo 15-3

Austin 14-4

Rochester Century 13-5

Owatonna 11-7

Albert Lea 9-9

Rochester John Marshall 7-10

Winona 7-11

Northfield 6-12

Mankato West 4-14

Faribault 2-15

Red Wing 1-17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Red Wing 18-2

Rochester Mayo 17-3

Austin 15-5

Mankato West 15-5

Rochester John Marshall 12-7

Mankato East 11-9

Albert Lea 8-12

Owatonna 8-12

Northfield 6-14

Rochester Century 5-15

Winona 3-17

Faribault 1-18

BOYS HOCKEY (final)

Rochester Century, 44 points (14-0)

Owatonna, 40 points (13-2)

Northfield, 36 points (16-3)

Mankato West, 29 points (9-5-1)

Faribault, 26 points (9-5-2)

Mankato East, 24 points (7-6)

Albert Lea, 20 points (7-7-2)

Rochester Mayo, 20 points (7-9)

Winona, 11 points (4-10-1)

Red Wing, 8 points (3-11)

Rochester John Marshall, 4 points (2-14)

Austin, 0 points (0-16)

GIRLS HOCKEY (final)

Northfield, 38 points (11-1)

Owatonna, 38 points (16-1)

Faribault, 30 points (13-3)

Albert Lea, 22 points (8-8)

Red Wing, 21 points (8-5-1)

Mankato West, 20 points (7-7)

Mankato East, 16 points (4-11)

Austin, 14 points (7-11)

Rochester John Marshall, 10 points (5-10)

Rochester Mayo, 7 points (3-13-1)

Rochester Century, 4 points (2-14)

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE (final)

Winona 8-0

Rochester Century 7-1

Northfield 7-2

Austin 5-2

Mankato East 4-4

Owatonna 4-4

Mankato West 4-4

Rochester John Marshall 4-5

Rochester Mayo 3-4

Red Wing 1-7

Faribault 1-7

Albert Lea 0-8

WRESTLING (final)

Northfield 10-0

Owatonna 9-1

Faribault 8-2

Rochester Mayo 7-3

Mankato West 6-4

Albert Lea 5-5

Winona 3-6

Mankato East 4-6

Austin 2-8

Rochester John Marshall 1-9

Rochester Century 0-10

