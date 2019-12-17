In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, a man watches President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration speech on television, as he sits under photographs of Cuba’s President Raul Castro, top right, Fidel Castro, top center, and Camilo Cienfuegos, in Havana, Cuba. Trump has spent roughly as much time undoing detente as former President Barack Obama spent constructing it, and relations between the two countries are at one of their lowest points since the end of the Cold War. (AP)