Thursday, Nov. 21
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Worship Service at Cannon Rivers with Pastor Drew• 10 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Christian Mission Love Day group• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Make and tie quilts. Potluck coffee about 2:30 p.m.
The Sons of Norway• 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. The public is invited to attend the program.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Nov. 22
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Nov. 23
FMSC Packing Event• 8 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Paper Making Holiday Cards• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Show your loved ones (and the earth) how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. Come when you can and leave when you must. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Winter Farmers Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue North, Faribault. Find local food, fiber and products of the farm.Live music, and cider, wine and beer tasting. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 5074918188. https://www.facebook.com/faribaultwinterfarmersmarket/.
Sunday, Nov. 24
SS and Youth Forum• 9:15 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Communion Worship• 10:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Pies the Limit Silent Auction• 11:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Community Thanksgiving Service at First Congo Church• 4 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Financial Peace University• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Nov. 25
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Adult Book Group 1• 1:30 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets last Monday of each month.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
St. Olaf College Brass Chamber Night• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Brass students present a brass chamber recital. Works range from classical to contemporary. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Men’s Bible Study• 6:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids’ club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.