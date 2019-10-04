DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The stopwatch is only one way to measure the gains athletes are making at the world championships this year.
About 200 runners volunteered to swallow red-and-white capsules that contain data transmitters. It’s part of an IAAF research project on the effects of heat and body-core temperatures. They couldn’t have picked a better time or place — in Doha, where the temperatures reach 100 degrees (38 Celsius) every day, and less than a year removed from the Olympics in Tokyo, where conditions are expected to be every bit as stifling.
Most of the volunteers for this study come from endurance events such as the marathon, 10,000 meters and race walks. The marathon and race walks are being held outside the air-conditioned stadium. Temperatures have been around 90 (32 C) with humidity above 70 percent each night. About 25 to 40 percent of the athletes dropped out of the women’s marathon and 50k race walks.
This is how it works: About two hours before they start, runners in the study are asked to swallow a capsule — the size of a typical antibiotic — that contains a transmitter and battery. The capsule works its way into the intestines by race time (that’s the goal, anyway) and the medical staff takes it from there, with equipment set up to sync with the transmitter after an athlete finishes. The transmitters record body-core temperatures.
Thermal cameras set along the course that calculate heat emission through high-definition pictures. And participating athletes are weighed before and after the race to assist in gauging hydration levels.