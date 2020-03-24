Richard Pitino might be coming back next year, but the best player he’s coached in his tenure won’t be.
University of Minnesota center Daniel Oturu said he is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the Big Ten Conference in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore, making it the second consecutive season the Gophers’ program has lost its most impactful player early to the professional level.
Last year, Amir Coffey decided to forgo his senior season to pursue his dreams of becoming an NBA player but ultimately went undrafted. Coffey went on to play 15 games in the G-League before being elevated to the NBA and averaging 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.1 steals in 13 total games for the LA Clippers.
On Monday night, Oturu made the announcement with a letter to fans on Instagram, saying, in part, that he plans on hiring an agent and “declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.”
“I will begin this process and at some point hire an agent and begin my training,” he added near the end of a long statement. “With God everything is possible.”
The 6-foot-10 Oturu is considered a much more viable NBA prospect than Coffey, who has struggled to find a natural fit at the next level due in large part to his below-average athleticism and lack of NBA-ready jump shot.
Oturu, on the other hand, is projected to be selected somewhere in the first round, which would guarantee him an NBA contract. His 7-foot-2 wingspan is perhaps the most enticing physical characteristic as he could jump directly a role as a defensive specialist with the possibility to develop into a starter-caliber center.
His potential, though, will be capped unless he develops a consistent 3-point shot. In 2019-20, he showed flashes of decent shooting ability, connecting on 36.5% of his 3-pointers on 1.7 attempts-per-game and 71% from the line.
During his final season with the Gophers, Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. He was second in the conference in scoring and his 56.3% overall shooting percentage led the Big Ten.
The native of Woodbury, Oturu — who is expected to be the first player from Minnesota to be drafted since Kris Humphries in 2004 — was also chosen for the Big Ten’s All-Defensive team.
The NBA Draft is scheduled to begin June 25 at the Barclays Center in New York City where fellow Minnesota-native Tre Jones is also expected to be taken by the middle of the second round.