Thursday, Sep 05
Northfield Rotary Club • 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage • 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting • 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon • 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Stories From the Border • 7-8:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street West, Northfield. Kathy Chatelain, the ELCA Assistant to the Bishop for Global Missions, shares stories and video from interfaith border ministries in the El Paso/Las Cruces region. Opportunities for making a difference locally, register for week-long immersion/volunteer trips to the border. Refreshments. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com, 618-698-4870.
Thursday’s Table • 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Me! die? series talk • 6-8 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. Why not talk about loss, dying and death now and reframe them as part of your life? Join Barbara Krause and take control of your wishes while you still are physically able and of sound mind.
Trivia Mafia • 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Friday, Sep 06
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting • 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group • 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Open Speaker Meeting • 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
First Friday Art Night • 5-9 p.m., Celebrate the arts at various downtown businesses with live music, visual art displays, poetry readings and more. Jenni Roney, jenni@nddc.org, (507) 602-0410. http://downtownnorthfield.org/events/.
Goodsell Observatory Open House • 9:30-11:30 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One North College Street. Open telescope viewing if skies are clear. http://go.carleton.edu/observatory.
Saturday, Sep 07
2019 Everett Ostermann Memorial Youth Mentor Hunt • 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Labs Unlimited Kennels, 8281 190th St W, Faribault. Learning about pheasant hunting. Participants will take the field with an experienced hunter and dog after a safety orientation. Participants will practice shooting and learn how clean and cook birds they harvest. Open to youth under 18 with valid Minnesota Firearms Safety Certificate. Two time slots planned, starting at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. Contact Scott Allen at 507-317-1909 or ricecountypheasants@gmail.com. Scott Allen, ricecountypheasants@gmail.com, 507-317-1909. http://www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4061.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Little Prairie Al-Anon • 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
As You Are AA meeting • 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Riverwalk Market Fair • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week’s vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Monday, Sep 09
Tradition Five Al-Anon • 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study • 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Sep 10
Northfield Sertoma Club • 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time • 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Rice County Republicans • 6 p.m., Truckers Inn/Speedway, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Monthly meeting. Call Kathy Dodds 507-334-5390
COWS (Conversations on the Wonders of Science) • 6 p.m., The Hideaway, 421 Division St. S., Northfield. Short science presentation followed by discussion. cows-science-cafe.weebly.com.
Open mic • 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Sep 11
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear • 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. Diane, 6514707367.