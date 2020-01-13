Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Flurries or freezing drizzle possible early. Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Morning high of 25F with temps falling to near 15. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.