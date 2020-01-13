The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Christian Mission Love Day group• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Make and tie quilts. Potluck coffee about 2:30 p.m.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Senior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. BM Voice Education major, Andrew Gonzalez.
Friday, Jan. 17
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Senior Voice Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Senior vocal music education majors Emma Bergman (mezzo) and Felisa Armitage (mezzo).
Faculty Recital• 8:15-9:45 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Featuring Catherine Ramirez, flute, and Christopher Atzinger, piano.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Town Hall Meeting With U.S. Rep. Angie Craig• 11 a.m., Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, 705 Mill St., Zumbrota.
Family Movie Night• 6:30 p.m., Holden Lutheran Church, 6949 30th Ave Blvd, Kenyon. Disney's "Christopher Robin" fellowship opportunity for all ages, all members of Trinity, Wanamingo, Holden and Dale churches.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Parish Family Bingo• 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 3rd Ave. SW, Faribault. Lunch at 11 a.m. Bingo at noon - continues through afternoon. $3 per person, includes one card. Additional cards 50 cents per card.
2nd Annual Soup/Chili Contest• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. Kenyon and Wanamingo Lions Club. Free will donations.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Jan. 20
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
School's Out Adventure Days: Winter Survival• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn the art of fire and shelter building. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Learn to Ski• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $15/person, $10/member. =
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Anne Amen, trumpet.
Wednesday, Jan.. 22
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers kids club• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.