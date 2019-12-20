The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Dec 25
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up - Co-Ed - Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, non-impact workout.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Winter Drop-In Crafts• Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Dec. 27
Winter Drop-In Crafts• Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Harry Potter Escape Room• 12 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Preschool Storytime• 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Winter Drop-In Crafts• Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Monday, Dec. 30
School's Out Adventure Days: Winter Adventures• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Burn off some winter break energy, learn how to kick sled and snowshoe, and play winter games. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Superhero Training• 4 p.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Audience members become honorary heroes. Meet-and-greet and photo op. Children to dress in their favorite superhero attire.
Tuesday, Dec 31
School's Out Adventure Days: I HeART Winter• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Use nature as your inspiration through projects like paper making and nature weaves. Bring home your creations. Grades K- 5 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.