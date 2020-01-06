Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Jan 8
Ring the Bell Fitness • 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Le Sueur County DFL Montly Meeting• 5:30 p.m., at Le Center American Legion, 97 Park Ave., Le Center.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.
Thursday, Jan 9
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary• 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Friday, Jan 10
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Jan 11
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner• 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.
Full Moon Snowshoe Hike• 6-7:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Enjoy the park after dark while embarking on a snowshoe hike with a naturalist guide. If the sky is clear, peer through a telescope to view the moon up close. All equipment provided. Ages 7+. Member $3 or non-member $5; Reservations required online by January 9th at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jan 12
Scouts Only: Snowshoeing• 2-4 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to join us for these exciting adventures. All equipment provided. Ages 7 +. $5 a scout. Reservations required online by January 19 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan 13
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jan 14
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at American Legion Post 79, 102 Elm Ave. W, Montgomery.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Jordan Chapter 108 — Order of the Eastern Star• 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.
Wednesday, Jan 15
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Free Medicare Counseling• 10-11 a.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 10-11 a.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.