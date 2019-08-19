OWATONNA — Does the building you own or conduct business in located in Owatonna’s historic district need a facelift? Want some money to help?
Was it sided over with wood, vinyl or stucco? Were windows covered up? Doors replaced with residential doors instead of commercial doors? Does the brick need tuckpointing?
Buildings and business owners in downtown Owatonna are eligible for EDA forgivable loans to undo building coverups from the 1970s and earlier of windows, awnings, doors and storefronts and for interior improvements like ADA restrooms.
The EDA loans have funds available for:
• Window replacement to original size with clear glass and replacement of tinted glass (the mirrored sunglasses look) with clear glass at street level. Uncover, replace or caulk and paint windows on and 2nd & 3rd stories and restore to original sizes (you can tell where the openings were filled in on the main floor and 2nd or 3rd stories with siding and short residential windows)
• Front door replacement
• Tuck pointing brick. Most buildings downtown have brick that could use tuckpointing at the top of building front, around windows and at the sidewalk level to keep water out of the walls. Tuck point with mortar to replace caulk or cement which ruins the brick.
• Awning replacement – Take off the buck-a-roo wood awnings that came out in the ‘70s and replace with stripped or solid color canvas awnings.
• Façade restoration- removing siding, stucco & wood from front coverups to expose original front.
• The EDA, MainStreet and the Owatonna Business Development Center, owatonna.biz, can help with forgivable loans and the guidelines for replacement or restoration. You will find the Design Guidelines there as well, that the renovation must comply with. Contact Shirley at MainStreet for more information and design guidance: sschultz@owatonna.org
• Interior forgivable loans for ADA restrooms, sprinkler systems, elevators and more. Go to Owatonna.biz for loan applications.