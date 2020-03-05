Dr. Deborah Birx, left, the coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, center, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, walk with Vice President Mike Pence, right, as they walk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Congressional negotiators have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion bill to fund the government’s response to the public health emergency. (AP)