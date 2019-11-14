To the editor:
Yet another school shooting and while I would like to say I am shocked, I am not. While all the facts are not yet known, I know the perpetrator was not old enough to buy any firearm anywhere in this country. We have laws governing that. I know that the little blue stickers on the school doors prohibiting firearms on school property did nothing to prevent this. Another useless law on the books. I know that law enforcement did nothing to prevent this, again. I know that this horrible event happened in a state that has some of most strict gun laws in the nation and they were of no use at all.
You cannot pass laws to create better parenting nor laws to govern the mind or heart. If this nation was serious about the root of this problem, this perpetrator would be tried in a court of law, a gallows constructed at his school, he would get his neck stretched before his schoolmates, and he would be buried in an unmarked grave. We are paying a terrible price for raising generation snowflake. I wonder what excuse his parents will come up with?
John Munch
Owatonna