This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what they are thankful for. Here are some of the answers we received:
Colleen Oldefendt:
I am so thankful for my blended family. They are all so previous and very much loved.
Sharon Klein:
My family and the support they have shown us this year.
Phyllis Wilson:
Family and life and most of all God's love.
Amy Wagner:
I am "thankful" for my mother, and all the love she's given me. The struggles she faced over years to raise me, and having never given up! I am "thankful" to have had children of my own, and amazing friends in my life. I am "thankful" for the mistakes I have made, as its shaped me into whom I am today. I am "thankful" for life, and for still being here. Enjoy every moment and make another memory.
Jill Casperson:
Thankful for family and friends and that John is still alive!
Julie Easton:
My sons, my family and friends for all the support they give me.
Heather Karow:
My husband and niece and nephew.
Tim Glende:
Family, friends and my work and all that has been given to me.
Colleen Smith:
Family.
WORD IN THE NEWSROOM
Members of our newsrooms across the 507 also wanted to participate. Here are some of the things we are most thankful for:
Philip Weyhe:
I'm thankful for family, friends, access to food and shelter, community, and, of course, our readers.
Emily Kahnke:
I am thankful for the health, love, and support I have been able to give and receive from my family, children and friends this year. I am also thankful this year to have found myself in a career where I feel constantly surrounded by support, inspiration, and desire to make a positive impact in the community we serve.
Annie Granlund:
I am thankful for another holiday season with my family, especially my Grandma Natalie and my Grandpa Rod. I am so lucky to have these amazing people in my life, cheering me on and supporting me every step of the way.
I am also sincerely grateful for the support of the local communities who understand the importance of their local media. Their tips, comments and encouragement each day reassure my belief that I have the best job in the world.
And of course, I am eternally grateful for my kitties, Portia and Mercutio.
Julian Hast:
I am thankful for the endlessly complex and interesting society we live in, and the tens of thousands of different perspectives walking around this part of Minnesota trying to understand it all and each other every day!
Kes Winters:
I am grateful for cool humid springs and breezy warm falls, for wildflowers and songbirds, for the beauty in the quiet corners of the world.