TORONTO (AP) — Eddie Murphy is very fond of his couch.
He talks about it a lot. It's where, according to Murphy, he's spent much of his last few years, in a happy retreat from the public eye. He's a natural homebody, content to stick close to his Los Angeles home with his family (he has 10 kids) around him. One of the funniest, most electric comedians ever — the leather-suited dynamo of "Delirious," the street-wise rebel of "Beverly Hills Cop" — just lounging.
But after a decade of relative relaxation — a time of half-hearted comebacks, movies that fizzled and occasional music projects — Murphy is back. He is — and this is big news — feeling it again, decades after he last performed stand-up.
"When I'm being funny, there's this spirit that comes up," Murphy says. "That spirit comes up in me a lot now. Stuff's just been coming out of me like it used to. This movie has got my spirit up. This movie got me off the couch."
The movie is "Dolemite Is My Name," which opens in theaters Friday and arrives on Netflix Oct. 25. In it, Murphy plays Rudy Ray Moore, the iconic comic performer whose pimp persona, Dolemite, spawned a long-running stage show, a series of profane comedy records and the shambling 1975 classic Blaxploitation film "Dolemite."
Murphy's performance as Moore has all the familiar charisma and exuberance of peak "48 Hours"-era Murphy, but mixed with a more mature and gentle side of the 58-year-old comedian. It's the Eddie Murphy we've been missing, one that Murphy was ready to rejuvenate. At least under the right circumstances.