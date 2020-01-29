New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva kept things close in the first half Tuesday against Class A No. 5-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in New Richland but a slow start in the second half helped the Buccaneers secure a 78-53 win.
The Panthers (3-15, 1-8 Gopher) trailed 30-25 at the break but WEM went on a 19-4 run to push the lead to 20. NRHEG got it back to a 13-point deficit for a bit but the Buccaneers (16-1, 8-0 Gopher) hit some timely 3-pointers to extend the lead.
“I thought we should have had the lead at halftime as we turned the ball over 11 times and missed some good looks around the hoop that I thought we should have made,” Panthers head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “This was a much better first half than we played the first time against them and struggled with their press.”
Lonnie Wilson led NRHEG with 26 points. Porter Peterson chipped in 11 points.
Domanick Paulson led WEM with 31 points. Grant McBroom scored 15 and Cole Kokoschke had 14.
Hayfield 66, NRHEG 41
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva showed moments of consistent play but couldn’t sustain it Saturday in a 66-41 loss to Hayfield in New Richland.
The Panthers (3-14, 1-7 Gopher) cut a 13-point halftime deficit to eight with a 7-2 run to start the second half but struggled to get shots to fall the rest of the game.
Lonnie Wilson led NRHEG with 17 points while Ashton Johnson added nine and Tory Christenson had eight points.
“We continued to stay within 10 for most of the half, but we just couldn't make some shots in which we had some good looks, but just couldn't finish,” Panthers head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Hayfield is a really good team and with us struggling to score we eventually couldn't keep them from scoring everytime and the lead grew larger.”
Ethan Slathaug led the Vikings (12-3, 6-2 Gopher) with 22 points and Luke Dudycha finished with 21 points to extend their winning streak to five games.
Turnovers plagued NRHEG early as the Panthers had nine turnovers in the first half, including three on their first three possessions.
NRHEG moves on to face Gopher Conference leader Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Tuesday in New Richland and will try to snap a five-game losing streak.